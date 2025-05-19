THANK YOU SCOTT ADAMS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, I explore the profound impact Scott Adams, creator of "Dilbert," has had on my life, particularly in light of his recent health struggles with prostate cancer. I share how Adams' insights into corporate culture resonated with me during my early career as a software entrepreneur, emphasizing his critique of management structures and the humor derived from absurd realities. I recount personal anecdotes that illustrate the value of his work in shaping my perspective on success and authority. As I reflect on Adams' resilience through life’s challenges, I highlight the existential themes his comics bring to the forefront, urging listeners to confront mortality, pursue their passions, and seize opportunities now rather than waiting. Ultimately, I express deep gratitude for Adams' influence, encouraging everyone to challenge complacency and embrace their potential.
Living Richly (Live Like You Are Dying) - https://fdrpodcasts.com/368
