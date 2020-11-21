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Global Grain Shortages Begin to Manifest
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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130 views • November 21, 2020
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Several consulting and agribusiness firms have stated the same facts after the Global Grains Geneva meetings, we have reached the point of no surplus on the planet for corn, soybeans and wheat. The world needs to find 24 million new acres to grow grains moving forward. What we grow is what we have from this point forward. Sainsbury closes all deli counters for fish, meats. ●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Sainsbury UK to permanently close deli, fish and meat counters manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/sainsburys-making-permanent-change-every-19226190
'It's a real shame all the Sainsbury deli counters are shutting' https://www.bbc.com/news/business-548...
UK Delis closing https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/...
Climate Sensitivity Considering Urban and Natural Warming https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordp...
3,500 jobs to go as Sainsbury’s axes meat, fish and deli counters https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/u...
US Wheat Report 11/13 https://www.uswheat.org/wp-content/up...
US Wheat sales report https://d31hzlhk6di2h5.cloudfront.net...
Mortgage down payments increase to 30% https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/down...
Climate Sensitivity Considering Urban and Natural Warming https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordp...
Corn, soybean area to clash on structural demand boom, tight stocks https://www.agricensus.com/Article/Co...
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newstruthgoldafrica2030hidden historydavid dubyneancientcivilization
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