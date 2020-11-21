Global Grain Shortages Begin to Manifest

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Several consulting and agribusiness firms have stated the same facts after the Global Grains Geneva meetings, we have reached the point of no surplus on the planet for corn, soybeans and wheat. The world needs to find 24 million new acres to grow grains moving forward. What we grow is what we have from this point forward. Sainsbury closes all deli counters for fish, meats. ●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Sainsbury UK to permanently close deli, fish and meat counters manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/sainsburys-making-permanent-change-every-19226190
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