40,000 TROOPS (GONE) - Jackson Hinkle Official

I am sharing 'Jackson Hinkle's' video from yesterday afternoon, Jan 30, 2026

(Today's show is starting in minutes) Cynthia

Jackson Hinkle Official and Legitimate Targets with Jackson Hinkle

Adding from new Epstein files, only description of found:

New email alleges Prince Andrew was complicit in the torture and murder of a model.

Here's a sentence from the message from Bryan Miller, Oct 2020: 'Prince Andrew was an accessory to her death as he tortured her and me to force her murder'

and: Emails from Boris Nikolic linking Jeffrey Epstein with Christopher Pool, founder of 4Chan.

More:

FBI document: Mexico lead claimed “trove of Epstein sex tapes” involving U.S. citizens and minors

An FBI Electronic Communication (EC) dated October 9, 2019 shows that U.S. investigators forwarded a lead to the FBI’s Legal Attaché in Mexico City linked to the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking case.

According to the document, a caller told the FBI hotline that Richard Marcinko — identified as a former U.S. Navy SEAL commander and notably the first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six — was allegedly in custody in Mexico City, tied to a Mexican investigation into a child sex ring.

The EC further states that a Mexican law enforcement figure referred to only as “Jorge” allegedly possessed a trove of video footage showing Jeffrey Epstein and other U.S. citizens engaging in sex acts with minor children, with some minors reportedly being U.S. citizens as well.