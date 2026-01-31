BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
40,000 TROOPS (GONE) - Jackson Hinkle Official
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1347 followers
760 views • 3 days ago

I am sharing 'Jackson Hinkle's' video from yesterday afternoon, Jan 30, 2026

(Today's show is starting in minutes) Cynthia

Jackson Hinkle Official and Legitimate Targets with Jackson Hinkle

GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/jacksonhinklet...

Locals: https://jacksonhinkle.locals.com/support

X: https://x.com/jacksonhinklle

Telegram: https://t.me/jacksonhinkle

Discord: / discord

This video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ls4HbDxE4dQ

Adding from new Epstein files, only description of found:

New email alleges Prince Andrew was complicit in the torture and murder of a model.

Here's a sentence from the message from Bryan Miller, Oct 2020: 'Prince Andrew was an accessory to her death as he tortured her and me to force her murder'

and: Emails from Boris Nikolic linking Jeffrey Epstein with Christopher Pool, founder of 4Chan.

More:

FBI document: Mexico lead claimed “trove of Epstein sex tapes” involving U.S. citizens and minors

An FBI Electronic Communication (EC) dated October 9, 2019 shows that U.S. investigators forwarded a lead to the FBI’s Legal Attaché in Mexico City linked to the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking case.

According to the document, a caller told the FBI hotline that Richard Marcinko — identified as a former U.S. Navy SEAL commander and notably the first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six — was allegedly in custody in Mexico City, tied to a Mexican investigation into a child sex ring.

The EC further states that a Mexican law enforcement figure referred to only as “Jorge” allegedly possessed a trove of video footage showing Jeffrey Epstein and other U.S. citizens engaging in sex acts with minor children, with some minors reportedly being U.S. citizens as well.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
