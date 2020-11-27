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Surprise- BOTH the Economy AND Environment, Win from Israeli-Arab Peace Deals
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65 views • November 27, 2020
Surprise environmental benefit from the Israeli peace deals with Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Sudan are not immediately obvious. But we are going to discuss how it will save oil, people vast amount of time, and The reduced friction will make things more efficient for everyone in the region. This is in addition to the economic ties that are built will lessen the appetite to go to war with one another, as Israeli fruit is on display In the grocery stores of United Arab Emirate markets.
Everyone benefits, and the Trump administration deserves a tremendous amount of credit for crafting peace deals that Obama administration officials said were futile and the wrong strategy in the Middle East.
#peacedeals #environment #israel
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Everyone benefits, and the Trump administration deserves a tremendous amount of credit for crafting peace deals that Obama administration officials said were futile and the wrong strategy in the Middle East.
#peacedeals #environment #israel
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
israeltrump administrationjared kushnerhamassudanefficiencycarbon footprintmiddle east peacebahrainjet fuelunited arab emiratesisrael peace dealsisraeli fruitisraeli fruit in uaesudan peace dealbahrain peace dealuae peace deal with israelreduce carbon omissionsshorter plane ridesgreater efficiencyless jet fuel usedtrump peace dealsjared kushner peace dealbrokered peace dealssidelining around
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