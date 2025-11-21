𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐤?

Who killed Charlie Kirk?

Who benefits? Who gets the perks?





"Not I," said Netanyahu,

"Don't point your finger at the Jews

"We learned about it, same as you,

"By listenin' to the evenin' news.

"He loved our little kosher state

"He helped us to make Israel great

"We gave him accolades & dough

"After all, we're VICTIMS, TOO, y'know





"He was one of us; he was our boy

"Don't blame us for his death now, Goy!"





Who killed Charlie Kirk?

Who benefits? Who gets the perks?





"Not us," said the Deep State,

"Listen here, Kid, get it good & straight

"We have no time for questions,

"We've got too much on our plate

"As we cover up for Epstein,

"Misdirect, & obfuscate.





"And now, folks, look right over here,

"And blame it on this furry queer."





Who killed Charlie Kirk?

Who benefits? Who gets the perks?





"Not me," said his security chief

"I'm overcome with shock & grief

"I asked them to control that roof

"Look at my screenshots for the proof

"I'm shocked the same as all of you

"What else am I supposed to do?





"It was the cops who dropped the ball.

"No, you can't blame me at all."





Who killed Charlie Kirk?

Who benefits? Who gets the perks?





"Not me," whispers the trophy wife

"I loved him more than my own life

"But I forgive the one who did!

"And orphaned both our little kids

"We met under a hexagram

"Somewhere in the Holy Land,





"So squeeze me Misters Trump & Vance!"

(̶A̶n̶d̶ m̶a̶y̶b̶e̶ y̶o̶u̶'l̶l̶ g̶e̶t̶ i̶n̶ m̶y̶ p̶a̶n̶t̶s̶?̶)̶





Who killed Charlie Kirk?

Who benefits? Who gets the perks?





"Not me," insists the billionaire

"I didn't threaten him, I swear

"The money had no strings, no net,

"Ain't like he was a marionette

"And it ain't like me to snip his strings

"I'll sue you if you say such things!"





"No, you can't blame me at all.

"Now 'scuse me as I kiss this wall"





Who killed Charlie Kirk?

Who benefits? Who gets the perks?





"[ REDACTED ]," said Mr. Robinson

"I [ REDACTED ] and [ REDACTED ]

"The [ REDACTED ] and the [ REDACTED ]

"And [ REDACTED ] if I [ REDACTED ]





"Don't say [ REDACTED ] or [ REDACTED ]

"Since [ REDACTED ] and [ REDACTED ]."





Who killed Charlie Kirk?

Who benefits? Who gets the perks?