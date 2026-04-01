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Near Grishino, UKR forces attempted a breakthrough in foggy conditions using up to 4 vehicles - an M1A1 Abrams tank, an M1117 APC, & a BMP-2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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On March 31, 2026, near Grishino, Ukrainian forces attempted a breakthrough in foggy conditions using up to four vehicles: an M1A1 Abrams tank, an M1117 APC, and a BMP-2.

FPV drone operators from “Rubicon,” working with Center Group units, repelled the attack, destroying the vehicles and eliminating Ukrainian personnel.

Adding:

Russians are reportedly giving Kiev two months to withdraw troops from the Donetsk region. If not, Moscow warns the terms of any future settlement will worsen.

This was stated by Zelensky, citing American intermediaries.

“Russia expects to take Donbass within two months. If Ukraine doesn’t withdraw by then, the conditions will change. I’m surprised anyone still believes this,” he said.

He also said talks with the U.S. and the NATO Secretary General are scheduled for tomorrow. The U.S. side will include Witkoff, Kushner, and Neocon War Hawk Lindsey Graham.

“We’ll discuss where things stand and how close we are to a trilateral agreement—or at least a meeting,” Zelensky said.

More:  Zelensky needs to make a decision about withdrawing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbass today, Peskov stated

The press secretary of the Russian President added that the head of the Kiev regime should have made this decision yesterday. It could have saved many lives and stopped the hot phase of the conflict.

Adding:

The Russian Foreign Ministry will revoke the accreditation and right of residence in the country of a Dutch media representative in response to attacks on Russian journalists in the Netherlands, Maria Zakharova announced.


Moscow may reconsider its retaliatory measures against the Dutch journalist if The Hague stops discriminating against Russian journalists, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Adding:

Russia has no right to leave Cuba, its closest partner in the Caribbean, stranded, so support to this Latin American country will continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

“Throughout a lengthy decades-long period when the United States put increasing pressure on Cuba, we have not concealed our intentions to stand shoulder to shoulder with Havana and render assistance to it,” the senior Russian diplomat said.

Cynthia... PS... yesterday a Russian tanker ship full of oil arrived to Cuba... video posted

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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