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Hollywood's Casting Problem
The Red Express
The Red Express
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71 views • September 26, 2020
They wanna get woke, but they can’t go Full Woke.
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News Links:
Academy Lists New ‘Diversity’ Requirements to Win Oscar for Best Picture - https://www.oscars.org/news/academy-establishes-representation-and-inclusion-standards-oscarsr-eligibility
Hollywood is casting more light-skinned actors for major roles in blockbuster movies - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8714121/Hollywood-casting-light-skinned-actors-appeal-Chinese-audience-report-finds.html

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