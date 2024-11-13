COVID lockdown elites pay self $220,000 salary to send 12 police to kill pets that Karens see on web

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2024). Warn the Christians that many Western feminist nations’ “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, Jezebel demon-possessed” people are watching other people's pets on the internet now to report them to the government and the Antichrist police state, in order to have them killed & euthanized & exterminated, because they are demon-possessed by the fallen angels, who are cut off from God's life source energy and who need to parasite on the humans’ soul energies by causing terror & pain & sorrow & fear & anguish & hatred & war crimes & death on the internet & media. Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist government workers pay themselves $220,000 salaries to kill other people’s pets when “karens” call in to report them to the government after seeing the pets on the internet. They order the extermination. They raided the house with 12 police officers paid by tax money to kill the pet squirrel “Peanuts” and the pet raccoon “Fred.” I am not sure if the 12 police officers shot the squirrel and raccoon when they broke down the door to attack the house, or if they just arrested them and took them to the Illuminati NWO one-world government Satanist FEMA holocaust concentration camp to exterminate them in their gas chambers. Beware of these Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist church member witch assassins and pastors, because they will also call the environmental protection agency to have 12 police officers to break down your fake Christian church member friends’ home door to shoot their children for being COVID biochemical weapon fake pandemic threats & biological hazards to society, or they may use fake preset PCR tests to deem them infected when they are in reality not infected, in order to arrest them and inject them with their COVID biochemical weapon “Mark of the Beast” fallen angel demon-possessed AI “black goo” graphene-oxide zombie virus Borg cyborg digital currency tracking chimera gene-altering fake vaccine. These Western feminist nations’ millions of post-1960s “uncovered women’s heads rebels, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” neighbor women are now fully demon-possessed & mind-controlled by their “post-1960s female witchcraft rebellion Jezebel demon spirit,” so they will not hesitate to call the environmental protection agency to have 12 police officers break down your fake Christian church member friends’ home door down, in order to shoot & kill their children as biological hazards, if they refuse to take their Antichrist’s Illuminati NWO COVID biochemical weapon fake pandemic “Mark of the Beast” digital currency gene-altering zombie virus AI “black goo” fallen angel demon-possessed nanites vaccine or take them to their Umbrella company FEMA department’s concentration camp. We are just seeing the beginnings of this with “Peanuts” and “Fred.” When they send 12 police officers to storm a citizen’s private home and start killing pets just because of one phone call they receive, then these Shambhala fake ascended masters fallen angels and Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatar vampire devils globalist elites and Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites will not hesitate to break down your fake Christian church members’ home doors to kill their children, too, because they consider the human specie as cockroaches & pests to be eradicated and tortured to feed their fallen angel bosses with human soul energy of pain & terror & sorrow & hatred in order to survive because they are cut off from God’s life source energy, and for their Draco avatar bosses to lesbian rape (peg) & satanically sacrifice & eat as human meat livestock food.





