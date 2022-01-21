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Adventures in Adoption - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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0 view • January 21, 2022
400,000 children are in foster care with 117,000 waiting to be adopted

Voice of the Martyrs needing sponsors for Christmas care packs for persecuted families

Media grossly underreporting the number of casualties at the hellish Travis Scott AstroWorld concert

Sue Lawrence just released a book with a foster child’s point of view called Montana’s Memory Day


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Enter to win a copy of Montana’s Memory Day: https://bit.ly/MEMORYDAY
Buy Montana’s Memory Day: https://bit.ly/MEMORYDAYBK
Independent Bookstores: https://www.indiebound.org/
Pfizer sponsor for majority of TV shows: https://bit.ly/3c50ccD
Voice of the Martyrs: https://www.persecution.com/
Travis Scott keeps singing while fans are dying: https://bit.ly/3F9UdQh
5G ultra used at Travis Scott concert?: https://bit.ly/3kwv8r3
Reactions of children being adopted: https://bit.ly/30iuu9a
Healthy young mother died after receiving COVID jab: https://bit.ly/30ciq9z
American Heritage Girls: https://americanheritagegirls.org/
Compassion International: https://bit.ly/3naOBPV
Adopt Us Kids - foster care info: https://adoptuskids.org/

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BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
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Keywords
persecutionadoptionfoster caretravis scottastroworldtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showvoice of the martyrssue lawrencemontanas memory day
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