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Officer Loses Job for explaining How People are Losing Liberty and rights.
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107 views • December 23, 2020
This office is a hero... in May 2020 he came forward, explains the constitution and the job of the police that have Sworn an oath. he lost his job even though his supervisor commended him at first.
It is patriots like Mr. Anderson that is the reason we will win.
It is patriots like Mr. Anderson that is the reason we will win.
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