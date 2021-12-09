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If you've ever read the Protocols of the Elders of Zion you will recognise this content.
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40 views • December 09, 2021
If you've ever read the Protocols of the Elders of Zion you will recognise this content. We have Cabalastic Babylonian Jews at war with humanity. They control us through their money system, Zionism, Marxism, Freemasonary, Fabians and various cover organisations, foundations and front men.
Time to wake up. The world has a demonic Jewish problem going back to prebiblical times. Jesus called them the Synagogue of Satan. He fingered them at the Temple and was dead on the cross three days later.
We're in a spiritual world war with demons. Their Master, their God, their Saviour is Satan.
Time to wake up. The world has a demonic Jewish problem going back to prebiblical times. Jesus called them the Synagogue of Satan. He fingered them at the Temple and was dead on the cross three days later.
We're in a spiritual world war with demons. Their Master, their God, their Saviour is Satan.
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