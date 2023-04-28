WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/04/joseph-mercola/how-are-the-covid-shots-affecting-mothers-to-be/

While a typical vaccine must undergo 10 to 12 years of trials before it’s released, during the pandemic, COVID-19 shots were made available to the public just 10 months after development, courtesy of an Emergency Use Authorization.1 Even pregnant women were subjected to the shots, and in many cases were mandated to receive them.

“The pushing of these experimental COVID-19 vaccines globally is the greatest violation of medical ethics in the history of medicine, maybe humanity,” Dr. James Thorp, a maternal fetal medicine expert, told Tucker Carlson.2 Thorp and colleagues published a preprint study that found striking risks to pregnant women who received the shots, along with their unborn babies.3

The outcomes were so dire that the researchers concluded pregnant women should not receive COVID-19 shots until further research is completed. “A worldwide moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy is advised until randomized prospective trials document safety in pregnancy and long-term follow-up in offspring,” they explained.4

COVID Shots Linked to 27-Fold Higher Risk of Miscarriage