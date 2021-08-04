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Have No Fear Of Them - Matthew 10:26-39
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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21 views • August 04, 2021
As we go forth as Jesus' Ambassadors of light and truth in sin darkened and hostile world, we must maintain perspective. We need to remember that "Who" we are is determined by "Whose" we are. Read that again. It does make sense. Knowing whose we are leaves no place for fear.

We also consider

- What is an apostle?
- Much of what Jesus says to the apostles applies to us as believers.
- What does it mean to live your faith?
- We are ambassadors of reality. We are in the light and they are in the dark.
- Focusing on the eternal keeps us from fearing the temporal.
- This world is not my home!
- The powers of darkness will, in the end, answer to my Lord.
- Nothing escapes the Lord's notice. He is over at all
- . If I understand how dear I am to him, then nothing can frighten me.
- Why would I choose the world?
- They cannot hurt me!
- There is no neutral reaction to Jesus.
- Nothing in this world is as it appears.
- Faith in Jesus can and does separate family.
- Jesus does not sell short any of the consequences of faith.
- I am willing to let everything go, everything except Jesus.
- What is the theology of the cross and what does it mean for my life of faith?

We will discuss these points and more.


Join us as we go verse by verse through the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus IS the Messiah who fulfills the promises of the prophets!!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute, GAbTV, Brighteon and YouTube

Check out our Playlist of Matthew Deep Dives

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/CLcTUELtQiqt/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ebc5e084-8508-4e58-a179-f570c47732b9&;index=1

YouTube www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2ppCwpvnDqGswfYScyAUw24

You can find our channels with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
biblejesussalvationbible teachingsound bible teachingbook of matthewgods gracejesus is lordjesus disciplesgospel of matthewjesus authoritygospel authoritygods powersheep and wolves
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