Have No Fear Of Them - Matthew 10:26-39

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We also consider
- What is an apostle?
- Much of what Jesus says to the apostles applies to us as believers.
- What does it mean to live your faith?
- We are ambassadors of reality. We are in the light and they are in the dark.
- Focusing on the eternal keeps us from fearing the temporal.
- This world is not my home!
- The powers of darkness will, in the end, answer to my Lord.
- Nothing escapes the Lord's notice. He is over at all
- . If I understand how dear I am to him, then nothing can frighten me.
- Why would I choose the world?
- They cannot hurt me!
- There is no neutral reaction to Jesus.
- Nothing in this world is as it appears.
- Faith in Jesus can and does separate family.
- Jesus does not sell short any of the consequences of faith.
- I am willing to let everything go, everything except Jesus.
- What is the theology of the cross and what does it mean for my life of faith?
We will discuss these points and more.
Join us as we go verse by verse through the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus IS the Messiah who fulfills the promises of the prophets!!
We post videos on YouTube, BitChute, GAbTV, Brighteon and YouTube
Check out our Playlist of Matthew Deep Dives
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/CLcTUELtQiqt/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ebc5e084-8508-4e58-a179-f570c47732b9&;index=1
YouTube www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2ppCwpvnDqGswfYScyAUw24
You can find our channels with all our videos at
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/
GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ
Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!