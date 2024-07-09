BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Was The Cost of Jephthah's Commitment to God?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 10 months ago

This episode delves into the themes of faith, commitment, and sacrifice through a biblical lens. It begins with a hymn praising God's deeds and discusses the commitment required to live a life for Jesus. The script explores the story of Jephthah from Judges 11, highlighting his vow to God before going to war and the ensuing consequences of his commitment when his daughter greets him upon his victorious return. The episode closes with reflections on the challenges of keeping vows to God and a prayer for strength and guidance in maintaining one’s faith and commitments.

00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:36 Living for Jesus
01:35 Commitment of Faith: The Story of Jephthah
03:39 Jephthah's Vow and Its Consequences
05:01 Reflections on Personal Commitments
05:41 Jephthah's Victory and Heartbreak
07:43 The Cost of Commitment
09:23 Final Reflections and Prayer

Keywords
bible studyspiritual growthtrusting godjephthahfaith in godchristian teachingsliving for jesusbible charactersbiblical lessonsgod promisesbook of judgesold testament storieschristian commitmentcommitment to faithchristian sermonsmaking vows to godjephthah daughterdaniel collins sermonfaith and sacrificebible reflections
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy