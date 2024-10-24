Illegally Drugged By Lithium in the Skies | My Recent Research

(Please read below- thanks!) There's a lot to unpack in this video, which shares what I've been learning from my recent research as I seek to treat new and/or worsening symptoms. But in order to treat health issues, one must identify the root cause(s). Naturally, laziness abounds in identifying root causes.





No one cares more about your health than you do. Own it. Do something about it. Otherwise, you'll end up regretting leaving something so precious as your health up to "experts."





NOTE: I stated enunciate and meant elucidate. That is yet another symptom!





Also please note that of course all of my knowledge is not from the books I'm linking to below. Rather, these are offered for a starting point for those so inclined, as online research rarely reveals the truth these days.





Apparently plutonium can also leave a red chemical signature in clouds, but this seems an unlikely culprit based on the evidence, including the fact that this is usually limited to high-latitude clouds, it seems. Symptomatically, plutonium does not line up and thus I have disregarded the possibility of plutonium being the agent responsible for the red clouds.





Besides searching the website (I do pay extra for hosted search as my content is, of course, not of benefit to industry and thus is typically blacklisted), you can also search our Substack as that searches more recent newsletter content as well.





