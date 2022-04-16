Russia used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, for the first time in conflict | Mariupol "Azovstal".

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The Tu-22M3 can carry a payload 💣 of up to 53,000 LBS or 24,000 KG & employs hypersonic weapons as well as being nuclear capable. It flies at a maximum altitude of 14,000m. On top of various air launched cruise missiles, AGM missiles, etc — It can carry up to 69x FAB250s or 8x massive FAB1500 air-dropped bombs.
The use of these bombers is a bad sign for Ukraine. The fact is that the height of the Tu-22M3 is so high that all kinds of stingers and other NATO gifts simply cannot get them. And thanks to the electronic warfare systems on bombers, it is difficult to hit them even with S-300s and BUKs.
Further Info:
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/reboot/russian-tu-22m3-bomber-feared-around-world-198160
Source @Intel Slava Z