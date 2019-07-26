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WAR ROOM: Will Johnson interviews Ali Alexander and Mason Weaver - 7/25/19
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12 views • July 26, 2019
Will Johnson host War Room on Thursday, July, 25 filling in for Owen Shroyer who hosted The Alex Jones show. Will speaks to Ali Alexander about censorship and other important matters. Then, he speaks to Mason Weaver a former black panther, about who the true poverty pimps are, the democrat party. They debunk fake news from ABC/Disney and Elijah Cummings.
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