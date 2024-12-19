BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP WeThePeopleDemandList (pt 1) BTS/SP (20241221 S2E79) Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
36 views • 4 months ago

CTP WeThePeopleDemandList (pt 1) BTS/SP (20241221 S2E79) Video - time for something beyond the Contract With America, Contract For America, Contract From America, and certainly NOT The Left Contract On/Against Americans.... Time for "WE THE PEOPLE Demand List" and NO MORE EXCUSES! Keeping the pressure on Elected Officials. So you Voted? SO WHAT?!?!? What are you doing the next 2 hours, 2 days, 2 weeks, 2 months, 2 years, until the MidTerms2026??? You cannot just SLEEP til then and be SURPRISED if the Swamp again just tries KICK CAN DOWN ROAD - you must, I must, WE THE PEOPLE, MUST DEMAND they Act --- enough Talk DO/ACT.... No more Excuses, no more BS, Vote on everything (50 in all, in BeforeItsNews version piece; only 20 items at Change Org "official" Petition) and BE ON RECORD. We must pressure, we must WATCH, WE TOO MUST BE ACTING not just Whining!!!

Keywords
trumpevilpowercongressdccontrolusatyrannyswampactrushwe the peoplewordsactionscomplacencyrhetoricinactionlazinessdeedscontract with americacommiefascisocieswtpdlwe the people demand listsow to reapknown by fruits
