© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP WeThePeopleDemandList (pt 1) BTS/SP (20241221 S2E79) Video - time for something beyond the Contract With America, Contract For America, Contract From America, and certainly NOT The Left Contract On/Against Americans.... Time for "WE THE PEOPLE Demand List" and NO MORE EXCUSES! Keeping the pressure on Elected Officials. So you Voted? SO WHAT?!?!? What are you doing the next 2 hours, 2 days, 2 weeks, 2 months, 2 years, until the MidTerms2026??? You cannot just SLEEP til then and be SURPRISED if the Swamp again just tries KICK CAN DOWN ROAD - you must, I must, WE THE PEOPLE, MUST DEMAND they Act --- enough Talk DO/ACT.... No more Excuses, no more BS, Vote on everything (50 in all, in BeforeItsNews version piece; only 20 items at Change Org "official" Petition) and BE ON RECORD. We must pressure, we must WATCH, WE TOO MUST BE ACTING not just Whining!!!