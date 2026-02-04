BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NEW SILVER REPORTING LAW STARTS FEB 15th !!
533 views • 2 days ago

While you were distracted by headlines and political drama, the federal government quietly published a regulation that fundamentally changes precious metals ownership in America.

Starting February 15th, new reporting requirements take effect that lower the cash transaction threshold for precious metals from $10,000 to $3,000. At current silver prices, that means purchasing as few as 35-40 ounces of silver triggers a Currency Transaction Report filed with the federal government.

Your name. Your Social Security number. Your address. What you bought. When you bought it. All transmitted to FinCEN and stored indefinitely in federal databases accessible to the IRS, FBI, and other agencies.

The era of private silver ownership is ending. February 15th is the deadline.

In this comprehensive video, I break down exactly what the new law requires, what information is collected, who is affected, and what the penalties are for non-compliance. I explain the difference between Currency Transaction Reports and Suspicious Activity Reports, and why even staying below thresholds can trigger investigation.

I reveal how dealers are responding—some implementing full compliance, some exiting the business entirely. I show you the math of what the new thresholds mean in terms of ounces and products. I explain the trajectory of regulation and what further restrictions are likely coming.

Most importantly, I give you actionable steps to take before February 15th to protect yourself and make informed decisions before the rules change.

This is not about tax evasion. This is about understanding your rights, your obligations, and your options. The government is building a database of silver owners. What you do with that information is your choice.

Still think Trump is your savior?

Source: Finance Reality on YouTube


