Sell Your Cloak And Buy A Sword, And The Flood Of Lies From The Left

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The flood of lies from the left is dizzying, distracting and destructive. Our charge is to overcome as overcomers have the promise of eternal life. The time is now to get focused and get info you need and get the things done that will enable you and your loved ones to endure what is coming. Shop for storable food at the Brighteon Store. https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831 Pray continually, be anxious for nothing.