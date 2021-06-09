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Gates on reducing population
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94 views • June 09, 2021
The front man for population reduction is coincidentally the guy in charge of world wide vaccination and an enemy of the people in India and Africa where he murdered and maimed thousands with his vaccine experiments.
In this video he tells the audience that "If we do a good job with vaccines and reproductive health, we can reduce the population by 10-15%".
Who would trust their health to this man's programs?
Do you think you are not among those he is willing to eliminate?
In this video he tells the audience that "If we do a good job with vaccines and reproductive health, we can reduce the population by 10-15%".
Who would trust their health to this man's programs?
Do you think you are not among those he is willing to eliminate?
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