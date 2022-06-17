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Reconciling Flaws in the Bible - In Defense of the Faith Radio Discussion
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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60 views • June 17, 2022

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/reconciling-flaws-bible More about the bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/in-defense-of-the-faith-volume-one

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

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Check out our podcasts list: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts

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When confronted with uncomfortable questions from atheists and agnostics, cultists and pagans, or skeptics and mystics, do your once-firm convictions begin to crumble and compromise? Do you tend to take flight—or instead, are you able to stand firm and “earnestly contend for the faith”? (Jude 3)


FIND BIBLICAL RESPONSES TO SUCH QUESTIONS AS:


Is There a Difference Between Faith and Belief? • Is It Wrong to Want Evidence of God? • How Do We Deal with Doubts? • If We Can Prove God Exists, Why Faith? • Why Do Christians Accept Only One God? • Who Is the True God? • Can We Know God? • Are God and Nature the Same? • Is It Wrong to Ask God to Reveal Himself? • Is Jesus Half-God & Half-Man? • Is the Bible Reliable? • Is the Bible the Only Book of God? • Were Biblical Prophecies Written After the Events? • Shouldn’t We Examine All Religions? • Can the Bible Be Verified? • How Do We Know Our Copies of the Bible Are Accurate? • Can You Make the Bible Say Anything You Want? • Is the Bible Infallible? • When Was Jesus Born? • Do the Gospels Disagree?


Keywords
christian faithdave huntberean callta mcmahon
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