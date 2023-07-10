Create New Account
Jim Caviezel admits the U.S. Intelligence Agencies protecting human trafficking
Originally sourced from: https://rumble.com/v2vfm8g-warroom-battleground-ep-317-sound-of-freedom-a-sit-down-with-jim-caviezel.html

Jim Caviezel a star in the movie: Sound of Freedom; admits the U.S. Intelligence Agencies protecting human trafficking, and are part of it at THE TOP.

Also see the Mike Glover interview with Glenn Beck where he admits that the CIA frames people with crimes. See https://rumble.com/v2mflfn-chilling-veteran-destroyed-by-deep-state.-are-you-next-the-glenn-beck-podca.html

