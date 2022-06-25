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Blackrock's Aladdin | This AI Already Owns Everything & It is Coming After You Now!
THE SPROUT REPORT
THE SPROUT REPORT
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152 views • June 25, 2022

#creatornow Blackrock has a secret weapon that has made it the most powerful company in the world: Aladdin. If you're ever wondered how Artificial Intelligence could impact our lives, here's the answer. Aladdin is the brainchild of Larry Fink, and it already controls more assets than the GDP than the US. It's growing by $1 trillion to $2 trillion new assets in its control each year. This is the story of Aladdin, and how it - and Blackrock - took over Wall Street. What do you think? Are you worried? Concerned? Anxious? Or indifferent? Drop a comment below. For me - I'm thinking it's time we create our own open source AI to take back control... --- Roger James Hamilton is a futurist, social entrepreneur and New York Times Bestselling Author of the Millionaire Master Plan. He is the founder of Entrepreneurs Institute and the creator of the Wealth Dynamics, Talent Dynamics & Genius Test Profiling Systems, used by over 1,000,000 entrepreneurs to follow their flow. ---

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWBRldjVzuM

http://www.rogerjameshamilton.com

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aialaddinblackrocksproutstanding
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