Meta Shuts Down ‘Covert’ Russian and Chinese Facebook Accounts

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qf51814
09/27/2022 CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan: Two separate networks of Facebook fake accounts run from China and Russia are taken down. These fake accounts pose as Americans on both sides of the political divide. They pretend to be Americans and try to talk like Americans, to manipulate public opinion. They even build entire websites, making it seem that real news outlets were pushing the pro-Kremlin narrative