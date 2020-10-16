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“Gates to a Global Empire” | Bill Gates' Web of Power Threatens All Life on Earth
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37 views • October 16, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Seed Freedom YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://navdanyainternational.org/
Original title: “Gates to a Global Empire” Report Launch and Online Conference
Find reports at https://navdanyainternational.org/
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://navdanyainternational.org/
Original title: “Gates to a Global Empire” Report Launch and Online Conference
Find reports at https://navdanyainternational.org/
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