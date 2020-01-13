Declare Your Independence From the New World Order

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34679
Recorded December 18, 2019. James joins Ernest Hancock for his bi-monthly appearance on Declare Your Independence to discuss the New (multipolar) World Order, the false hope of the BRICS, and how to overcome (not weaponize) learned helplessness.