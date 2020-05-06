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CBS CAUGHT STAGING COVID-19
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123 views • May 06, 2020
BREAKING: Insider Reveals @CherryHealthMI & @CBSNews Staged FAKE #COVID19 Testing Line on @CBSThisMorning
“We knew they(CBS) were coming, had no clue we were going to have to like do FAKE PATIENTS” – RN, Cherry Health
"There were real patients which made it worse"
#ExposeCBS https://t.co/tA4LoS7P22
Project Veritas exposed CBS staging patients!!! Share far and wide!
“We knew they(CBS) were coming, had no clue we were going to have to like do FAKE PATIENTS” – RN, Cherry Health
"There were real patients which made it worse"
#ExposeCBS https://t.co/tA4LoS7P22
Project Veritas exposed CBS staging patients!!! Share far and wide!
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