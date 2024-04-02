Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
April 1, 2024
Today Pastor Stan shares the story of Jesus’ Crucifixion and resurrection anew. He also shares pictures of how it actually looks like in Israel of Jesus’ Tomb and the Garden of Gethsemane. We hope you were blessed this Easter and to always remember what Jesus did for us on the Cross.
00:00 - Thy King Cometh
03:56 - Jesus is Crucified
10:18 - Not to Deny Jesus
11:37 - Garden of Gethsemane
15:49 - The Trial
23:20 - The Crucifixion
26:05 - Pictures of the Tomb
29:32 - Jesus Dies
31:34 - Jesus is Alive
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4mfffx-jesus-the-passover-lamb-04012024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.