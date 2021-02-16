The 'Pelosi Commission' - What We Won't Hear About The 1/6 Capitol Melee

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House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for a "9/11-like commission" to look into the events around the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. GOP House Members have sent her a list of pertinent questions, including about her role in ensuring or undermining Capitol security on that day. Will this commission actually look to uncover truth, or like most commissions will it strive to sweep truth under the rug? Or will the commission just be an extended "trial" of Trump and his supporters after the failure of the two impeachment trials?
Mentioned today: https://twitter.com/JudiciaryGOP/status/1361360429784600577