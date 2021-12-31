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InfoWars - Jay Dyer, America Enters Longest Night as Globalists Target Patriots in Military 12/28/2021
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34 views • December 31, 2021
Jay Dyer of JaysAnalysis.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show to break down how an extraterrestrial life psychological operation prepared by think tanks- like the Rand corporation- could be used to manipulate the minds of the masses into following a new world order religious movement.
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