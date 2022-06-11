Do YOU know who ALBERT PIKE was? If not, 11 minutes is all it takes to learn.....

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Do YOU know who ALBERT PIKE was? If now, 11 minutes is all it takes to learn how he was involved over 200 years ago in the planning of WWI, WWII and the current war that is just now kicking off...WWIII. This is all about the Satanist plan to destroy the World we know in ring in the NEW WORLD ORDER. Watch this video, then share the link with EVERYONE you know!