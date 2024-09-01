BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Should Christians Eat Insects?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
31 views • 8 months ago

It is reported that 2205 insects are being eaten around the world in 128 countries as part of the food supply. This is being pushed by the World Economic Forum, United Nations, and the government of the United States of America? Does the Bible endorse eating any insects? If so, which? Some people promote "cockroach milk" as well as larvae-derived "Entomilk." Does France have the biggest insect farm? Are there thousands of insect farms in Thailand? Does the New Testament support that Christians are to be holy and not eat unclean meats and insects? Could God have had health reasons to tell His people not to eat certain creatures? What are some health issues that eating insects, mealworms, etc. have reportedly caused? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters.


A written article of related interest is available titled ' 2205 insects now in food supply–will this stop famine?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/2205-insects-now-in-food-supply-will-this-stop-famine/

Keywords
foodchristiansinsects
