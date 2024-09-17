© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The time has come! From this date and onwards you will find yourselves in the moments you do not expect
You will live for the unexpected. Be vigilant. They will paralyze the economy of countries, My children will be greatly affected. There will be no movement in the places dedicated to the economy of the nations to be maintained
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6388-the-time-has-come-from-this-date-and-onwards-you-will-find-yourselves-in-the-moments-you-do-not-expect/