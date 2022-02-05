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PostScript Insight - Fact Checking or Perception Management?
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10 views • February 05, 2022
All of the things we take for granted in science are only temporary assumptions, always subject to new discoveries and theories. In this video, John Petersen lays out a systematic construction of how, for decades, perception management mechanisms have been in place by the government and the media.
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