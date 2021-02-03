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COVID Vaccine - Installing Synthetic Computational DNA into Living Human Cells
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383 views • February 03, 2021
Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there ~ Will Rogers
1. Hollywood storms the Capitol Building.
2. @3m47s... Nurse testimony - How many times can you become a COVID statistic without even having COVID?
3. @4m50s... Young Mum and her kids attacked by Sydney policeman. Sergeant saves the day - Mother walks.
4. @8m11s... Only common Australian folks to get COVID vaccine. Politicians to be rewarded with a normal life as payment for their undying loyalty to corporate globalism.
5. @14m21s... Son of Perdition is the go-to guy for all technical aspects of the mRNA vaccines that are being distributed for widespread human application. You can find all the relevant proofs and patents for these technologies by clicking on the link to his channel at the bottom of the video description.
6. @21m11s... The generational psychopath's occupying the dark shadows of transhumanist society want to adjust your DNA to render you more controllable. Your intellect, your immune system and your vibrational core are all scheduled for a downwards adjustment.
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Military level Artificial Intelligence is far more advanced than the public have been led to believe. The vast majority of these A.I. programs have been developed covertly. To know the true capabilities of the technology simply read the harrowing testimonies of targeted individuals and gangstalking victims. Bear in mind that these covert testing protocols have been deliberately designed to create the impression that these citizen test subjects are mentally unstable. This strategy has allowed the program to continue undetected for decades.
Targeted Individuals are the guinea pigs for the coming crypto-currency blockchain financial system. A highly advanced Artificial Intelligence program running on quantum computers has been conducting these beta-tests for decades. The randomly induced pain, the sleep deprivation, V2K, tinnitus effects etc... are separate components and are presumably being developed for covert use against dissenters. Eventually the technology will be used to connect everyone to the 4th industrial revolution Quantum Financial System via 5G. They need 5G to make it work because of the massive bandwidth it provides, hence the rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure while we're all locked up under fake COVID regulations.
Targeted Individual Program Exposed...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Targeted-Individual-Program-Exposed-Dr-Robert-Duncan-Dr-John-Hall-Bryan-Kofron-David-Voigts:4?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
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Nanotechnology creates a secondary electro-magnetic circuit that piggy-backs onto the body's central nervous system. Humanity is being digitised in more ways than one.
http://www.dataasylum.com/mindcontrol-chemtrails-summary.html
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Bill Gates already has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. quantum computer. Digital dollar and Chinese style global social credit system are next... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
VIRUS NANOTECHNOLOGY - Vaccines - Bio nano implants; Utilising Terahertz(6G) frequencies to facilitate instantaneous data exchange between humans and the ID2020 Alliance Blockchain ledger(Further references & links in the video description)... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Terahertz-Frequencies-and-the-Coronavirus-Nanotechnology-Blockchain-Identity-Agenda:5?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
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No Chip Required - DNA frequency Bio-weapon links Targeted Individuals to quantum computer... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/No-Chip-Required-Biocoded-DNA-Resonant-Frequency-Links-Targeted-Individuals-to-Mind-Control-Matrix:e?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
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The LBRY app can be downloaded here... https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@psychoNWO:9
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks to What's Her Face...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Rebel News AU...
https://www.youtube.com/user/IDFTraining
Mayor T2...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_QHyDpkdgNgx-0Z6S3E1Vw
A Simulated Reality channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Son of Perdition...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDidhGlUwWRT2EKxjP6rMnQ
1. Hollywood storms the Capitol Building.
2. @3m47s... Nurse testimony - How many times can you become a COVID statistic without even having COVID?
3. @4m50s... Young Mum and her kids attacked by Sydney policeman. Sergeant saves the day - Mother walks.
4. @8m11s... Only common Australian folks to get COVID vaccine. Politicians to be rewarded with a normal life as payment for their undying loyalty to corporate globalism.
5. @14m21s... Son of Perdition is the go-to guy for all technical aspects of the mRNA vaccines that are being distributed for widespread human application. You can find all the relevant proofs and patents for these technologies by clicking on the link to his channel at the bottom of the video description.
6. @21m11s... The generational psychopath's occupying the dark shadows of transhumanist society want to adjust your DNA to render you more controllable. Your intellect, your immune system and your vibrational core are all scheduled for a downwards adjustment.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Military level Artificial Intelligence is far more advanced than the public have been led to believe. The vast majority of these A.I. programs have been developed covertly. To know the true capabilities of the technology simply read the harrowing testimonies of targeted individuals and gangstalking victims. Bear in mind that these covert testing protocols have been deliberately designed to create the impression that these citizen test subjects are mentally unstable. This strategy has allowed the program to continue undetected for decades.
Targeted Individuals are the guinea pigs for the coming crypto-currency blockchain financial system. A highly advanced Artificial Intelligence program running on quantum computers has been conducting these beta-tests for decades. The randomly induced pain, the sleep deprivation, V2K, tinnitus effects etc... are separate components and are presumably being developed for covert use against dissenters. Eventually the technology will be used to connect everyone to the 4th industrial revolution Quantum Financial System via 5G. They need 5G to make it work because of the massive bandwidth it provides, hence the rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure while we're all locked up under fake COVID regulations.
Targeted Individual Program Exposed...
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Targeted-Individual-Program-Exposed-Dr-Robert-Duncan-Dr-John-Hall-Bryan-Kofron-David-Voigts:4?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Nanotechnology creates a secondary electro-magnetic circuit that piggy-backs onto the body's central nervous system. Humanity is being digitised in more ways than one.
http://www.dataasylum.com/mindcontrol-chemtrails-summary.html
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bill Gates already has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. quantum computer. Digital dollar and Chinese style global social credit system are next... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
VIRUS NANOTECHNOLOGY - Vaccines - Bio nano implants; Utilising Terahertz(6G) frequencies to facilitate instantaneous data exchange between humans and the ID2020 Alliance Blockchain ledger(Further references & links in the video description)... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/Terahertz-Frequencies-and-the-Coronavirus-Nanotechnology-Blockchain-Identity-Agenda:5?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
No Chip Required - DNA frequency Bio-weapon links Targeted Individuals to quantum computer... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/No-Chip-Required-Biocoded-DNA-Resonant-Frequency-Links-Targeted-Individuals-to-Mind-Control-Matrix:e?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
The LBRY app can be downloaded here... https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@psychoNWO:9
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks to What's Her Face...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Rebel News AU...
https://www.youtube.com/user/IDFTraining
Mayor T2...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_QHyDpkdgNgx-0Z6S3E1Vw
A Simulated Reality channel...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
Son of Perdition...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDidhGlUwWRT2EKxjP6rMnQ
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