Keeping fit in BKK
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
22 views • 15 hours ago

This is a video about how I try to keep fit in Bangkok which is a very crowded City but it has lots of parks except where I live there's no Park so I have to make do with a run over the bridge across the river and they keeps me fit running up and down the stairs so it's quite good. I've changed the aspect ratio on the video so I might have to see if I can work out how to cut down or how to edit resize a video made on the phone to fit a normal screen.

