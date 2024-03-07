Astral Projection How-To, Part 2

Astral projection and astral travel practical guide. Leave this fallen matrix... just for a little while! New Earth Is in view!See the Part 1, with references here:
https://rumble.com/v1k4sz7-louder-astral-projection-lucid-dreaming-how-to-plus-resources-and-tips.html
Having a clear conscience, and functioning pineal gland is important! A meditation practice is a prerequisite, IMO, and Detoxing the ills of society- namely things like fluoride, aluminum, heavy metals, and other mineral deposits from the nervous system- should also be undertaken. Mother Nature will help with this! Plants like cilantro and moringa; fungi like chaga and reishi; imbibe these wonderful gifts. I especially love moringa- Get you some! You’ll see that deal at linktr.ee/mjtank108.
Like my art? See my gallery, prints of “Manufacturing Consciousness” available here: https://bit.ly/3GfV6bj
Get my “There’s No Place Like Om” design tee here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/235097516041
Life-saving emergency meds: Use my affiliate code PESTCONTROL at jasemedical.com- Current promo (March ’24) is discounted Malaria treatment. Be Prepared for warm-weather pathogens! Direct link, and more at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.