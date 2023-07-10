Create New Account
NEIL OLIVER | The truth can't be concealed forever.
Published 17 hours ago

NEIL OLIVER | GBN News weekly commentary:The truth can't be concealed forever.

Those who target GB News - for having the temerity to give voice to the majority of people in this country - the reality that lies beneath purveyors of "kindness and inclusion" is hatred.'

@TheCoastGuy calls out Just Stop Hate.

source:

https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1677920518010294272?s=20

Keywords
neil olivergbn newslatest monologue

