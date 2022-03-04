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3/02/2022 Miles Guo: Nuclear war is extremely unlikely to happen, so no need to worry about it! Putin has invaded Ukraine, threatened Ukraine with nuclear weapons, and bombed civilians, and all these three dirty moves will only cause him to lose support, leading to his own demise