FLASHBACK: Nelson Mandela’s words about the Country Fueling Israel’s Mass-Slaughter with Tens of Thousands of Bombs
Published 18 hours ago

FLASHBACK: After South Africa brought Israel to trial for genocide at the ICJ - a reminder of Nelson Mandela’s words about the country fueling Israel’s mass-slaughter with tens of thousands of bombs

“If there is a country that has committed unspeakable atrocities in the world, it is the USA. They don’t care for human beings.”

