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Kill Grandma For Your Safety, Satanic Globalists Discard Nursing Home Residents
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83 views • January 11, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
Under the latest state health order in California, just to visit a nursing home, a guest must be fully vaccinated and fully boosted, and they must produce a negative Covid test on top of that. Fran Austin is an elderly Christian woman currently trapped in an outpatient facility in California. She’s basically been abandoned by her family; nobody visited on Christmas, and nobody called. Michael Jackson is an RN in California who has taken an interest in Fran’s case. He joins us
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsbrtn-kill-grandma-for-your-safety-satanic-globalists-discard-nursing-home-reside.html
Under the latest state health order in California, just to visit a nursing home, a guest must be fully vaccinated and fully boosted, and they must produce a negative Covid test on top of that. Fran Austin is an elderly Christian woman currently trapped in an outpatient facility in California. She’s basically been abandoned by her family; nobody visited on Christmas, and nobody called. Michael Jackson is an RN in California who has taken an interest in Fran’s case. He joins us
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsbrtn-kill-grandma-for-your-safety-satanic-globalists-discard-nursing-home-reside.html
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