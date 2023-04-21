Ukrainian troops open fire while we try to evacuate civilians – Wagner fighter

RT
Apr 21, 2023
Russian forces, with Wagner PMC fighters leading an assault, are pushing Ukrainian troops from the western parts of the city of Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
An RT correspondent has travelled to Artyomovsk and spoke with some of the Wagner forces.
