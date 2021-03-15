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About the NAZI - No Democracy, No Military Coup, Vaccines, Fluoride, Rule the World Types, It Didn't End in WW2, West Coast Nazi, East Coast Zion - Steven D Kelley
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56 views • March 15, 2021
This is a short video from Steven D Kelley, to his FB group. He was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest Facebook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanist, and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Steven can also be found on Telegram at the site OccupyTheGetty, https://t.me/OccupyTheGetty
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research and mission.
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.
Listen to Steven D Kelley, LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST, on TruthCatRadio.com.
I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research and mission.
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.
Listen to Steven D Kelley, LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST, on TruthCatRadio.com.
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