Episode 84 - The Pandemic That Never Was

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Review of the "Moment of Truth Summit" held in Springfield Missouri!
Special guest Dr. Randy Bock. Was the Zika virus scare of 2016 an exercise to ready for the Covid Plandemic?
Dr. Bock website: https://www.randybock.com
Overturning Zika: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09X4YDYC3/
American Journal of Medicine article: https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(22)00108-5/fulltext
Washington Examiner article: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/the-zika-vaccine-never-was-its-experimental-trial-should-never-be
TPR website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://www.america1stproductions.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/