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They Can’t Talk
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84 views • July 12, 2022
Rape culture begins the moment you mutilate a baby’s most sensitive organ and then ask them to be “protectors” of what’s right and wrong. That trauma is imprinted deep within the nervous system, and depending on how the newborn’s psyche takes in that information non-verbally will create systemic and varied nervous system level conflicts that will haunt them beyond their capacity to understand why they’re affected because it was done before they could even mentally process reality. All they know is is the feeling and grueling healing process of having 90% of their most enervated tissue sliced and ripped off while still attached to the glans as they are strapped into a baby sized straight jacket.
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