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The Vaccine Doesn't Prevent the Spread
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10 views • December 24, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). December 14th, 2021.
"Can anyone give me a good reason that a child should have the vaccine, when children are not affected by Covid, and the vaccine doesn't prevent the spread, and that's why you still have to wear a mask. This is just 1 + 1 is 2."
"Can anyone give me a good reason that a child should have the vaccine, when children are not affected by Covid, and the vaccine doesn't prevent the spread, and that's why you still have to wear a mask. This is just 1 + 1 is 2."
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