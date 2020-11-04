EDUCATION; JIM WILLIE; DUBAI WORLD PORTS-NARCO TRAFFICKING WITH LANGLEY; GOLD THEFT BY BUSH's & CLINTONs; TUNGSTEN CLAD GOLD BARS; CABAL IS BEING CLIPPED, STRIPPED OR KILLED

PATRIOTS NEED TO LISTEN TO JIM WILLIE WEEKLY AND LEARN THE REAL TRUTH ON THE DEATH OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE; THE MURDER OF THE CABALs EXECUTIVES WHICH NOW ONLY HAS 10 % LEFT ALIVE; AND THE START OF THE U.S. TREASURY GOLD [ FAKE GOLD PLATED TUNGSTEN ] BACKED BARSTHE BIGGEST COUNTERFEITER OF U.S. CURRENCY IS LANGLEY2 LARGEST COUNTRIES COUNTERFEITING U.S. DOLLARS $ 20 BILLS N. KOREA AND IRANTRAITOR PRESIDENTS BUSH, CLINTON, AND OSAMA OBAMA FIRED CONSTITUTIONALIST GENERALSTHE REMAINING GENERALS ARE COMMUNISTS THAT WERE KEPT ON UNDER BUSH, CLINTON, AND OBAMA ARE TRAITORS FASCISTS.American Title CEO Richard Tulley found dead of “self-inflicted nail gun wounds“.The body of a decapitated, dismembered tech CEO was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a cousin of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s E. Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.An electric saw was found near the body, which was described as a 33-year-old man. The victim’s arms and legs below the knees were removed, and body parts were found in plastic bags found in the apartment, the sources said.Police sources believe the victim to be Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and the CEO of the Nigeria-based motorbike startup Gokada.A Colorado executive whose company was under investigation committed suicide this week by shooting himself repeatedly with a nail gun.Richard M. Talley, 56, was found dead in his Greenwood Village garage Tuesday by a family member, the Denver Post reported. He had shot himself seven or eight times in the head and chest with a nail gun.Talley's company, American Title Services, was under investigation by the Colorado Division of Insurance.It's unclear what investigators sought from the company, which Talley founded in 2001. Talley served as CEO for the title company, which has nine officers, including its headquarters in Centennial.Enter the Cartel – Jim WillieThe King Dollar is mortally wounded.The Global Currency RESET"Jim Willie is a gift to our age who is the only clear voice sounding the alarm of the extreme financial crisis facing the Western nations. He has unique skills of unbiased analysis with synthesis of information from his valuable sources. Since 2007, he has made over 17 correct forecast calls, each at least a year ahead of time.TINY QATAR SHINES BRIGHTQatar is in the middle of the GCC countries. It has tried to pursue an independent foreign policy. The Gulf Arabs are deeply divided and dislike those in middle ground. They attempt for unity within the Gulf Cooperative Council, but none is evident anymore, only strife and calls to sanction. Qatar’s geopolitical importance is far reaching, not only for its vast wealth, but because Qatar is one of the biggest producer of liquefied natural gas. While the country has a population smaller than Houston Texas, it has one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds with over $335 billion investments in companies such as Volkswagen, Rosneft (Russian oil), Barclays (British bank), Credit Suisse (Swiss bank), and Tiffanys (Anglo retail chain).Qatar hosts the two largest US Military bases in Middle East, including the Command Center CENTCOM. All the ISIS guerrillas are being trained in Qatar by the US Military, the ultimate irony and another dirty secret. The Qatar Royals are in bed with the US to a much greater extent than the Saudis. Another irony in a series of ironies is that the Saudis might find themselves off man out with respect to the US Military and Arab oil monarchsEVERYONE SHOULD SUBSCRIBE TO JIM WILLIEs GOLDEN-JACKASS HAT TRICKAND SEARCH OUT WHAT JIM HAS TO SAY WEEKLY.