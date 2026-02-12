CIA Economic Warfare - How to Collapse a Country Without an Invasion

Forget missiles and marines. The most devastating wars of the 21st century are fought on balance sheets, in currency markets, and through supply chains. This is the shadowy world of economic warfare, a clinical doctrine for collapsing a nation from within, leaving behind no fingerprints. This is not conspiracy theory; this is a breakdown of the documented strategic playbook.





This "warscript" episode unpacks the methodology of modern economic statecraft, analyzing the step-by-step process of engineering a national collapse. We explore the core techniques: currency attacks, debt weaponization, crippling sanctions, commodity price manipulation, and information campaigns designed to create a self-fulfilling prophecy of doom. Learn how these tools are synchronized to turn a country's own vulnerabilities against it, fostering popular unrest and fracturing its leadership until the entire state apparatus crumbles.





