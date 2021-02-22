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Masks, Vaccines, and Lung Damage: An inside View of the Evolving Fight Against Covid-19 in The Netherlands
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32 views • February 22, 2021
How is the rest of the world responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and how is the virus itself changing over time? Jim Bijl, Finding Genius listener and Pulmonary Function Technician in The Netherlands, weighs in on the state of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Tune in to discover:
The typical stages of a Covid-19 infection
The effectiveness of mask mandates and other public health interventions
The role of the media and politics in response to the pandemic
As a technician who administers pulmonary function tests and has access to the pulmonary function test results of patients with Covid-19 in comparison to those with other lung diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, SARS, Influenza, pulmonary fibrosis, and MERS, Jim has a unique perspective on the pandemic and the world’s response to its threats in both the short and the long term.
If most of the people who suffer severe consequences from Covid-19 have preexisting conditions, such as a cystic fibrosis diagnosis, does this mean that precautions should be relaxed for the rest of the population? If the rate of survival in those who are hospitalized in intensive care units for Covid-19 related complications is increasing, should the status of the pandemic as a whole be re-evaluated?
After working up close and personal with Covid-19 patients, Jim shares his experiences and opinions on the potential for longer term side effects of the virus, including reduced lung capacity, and how long they might last for most patients. From vaccines and masks to politics and the media, Jim offers insights from inside the medical community on how the world may look post Covid-19 pandemic.
To contact Jim directly, send an email to [email protected]
Tune in to discover:
The typical stages of a Covid-19 infection
The effectiveness of mask mandates and other public health interventions
The role of the media and politics in response to the pandemic
As a technician who administers pulmonary function tests and has access to the pulmonary function test results of patients with Covid-19 in comparison to those with other lung diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, SARS, Influenza, pulmonary fibrosis, and MERS, Jim has a unique perspective on the pandemic and the world’s response to its threats in both the short and the long term.
If most of the people who suffer severe consequences from Covid-19 have preexisting conditions, such as a cystic fibrosis diagnosis, does this mean that precautions should be relaxed for the rest of the population? If the rate of survival in those who are hospitalized in intensive care units for Covid-19 related complications is increasing, should the status of the pandemic as a whole be re-evaluated?
After working up close and personal with Covid-19 patients, Jim shares his experiences and opinions on the potential for longer term side effects of the virus, including reduced lung capacity, and how long they might last for most patients. From vaccines and masks to politics and the media, Jim offers insights from inside the medical community on how the world may look post Covid-19 pandemic.
To contact Jim directly, send an email to [email protected]
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